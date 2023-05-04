Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Posts Earnings Results

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE WTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.96. 66,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,555. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $181.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.