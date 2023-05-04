WAX Price Down 3.3% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $184.73 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,839,349,934 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,795,639,600.565649 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0639632 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,491,708.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

