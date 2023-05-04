WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $95.23. 630,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,034. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,337 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 149,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,266,000 after buying an additional 141,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

