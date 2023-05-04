Wedbush Boosts Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $60.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.22, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 356,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $16,504,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

