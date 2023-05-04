Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 6.8%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 111,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,345,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
WB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51.
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
