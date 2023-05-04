Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 6.8%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 111,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,345,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

WB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 553.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Weibo by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

