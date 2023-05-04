Weil Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,344 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 1,186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

Fluor Stock Performance

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluor stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. 111,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading

