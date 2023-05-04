Weil Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Weil Company Inc. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 10,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 701,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 108,103 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,746,863. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

