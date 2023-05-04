Weil Company Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.80. The stock had a trading volume of 397,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $294.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.77 and its 200-day moving average is $305.85.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

