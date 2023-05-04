Weil Company Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $110.96. 434,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,538. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

