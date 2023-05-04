Weil Company Inc. Sells 4,548 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,416,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,588,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $90.75. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

