Weil Company Inc. Sells 5,091 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 593,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,953 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,417,000. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STWD. Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. 1,660,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,367. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.07%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

