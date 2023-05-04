Weil Company Inc. Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,899,000 after buying an additional 116,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,571,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 533,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,640,000 after acquiring an additional 88,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 444,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

BEPC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 32,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,270. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

