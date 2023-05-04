Weil Company Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.75. 453,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.