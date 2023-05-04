Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.83. 16,515,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,440,477. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

