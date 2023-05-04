Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Plans $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Welltower has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years. Welltower has a payout ratio of 228.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $91.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 106,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 320,900 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,937,000 after purchasing an additional 298,042 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $17,240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Welltower by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 250,312 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

