Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 417,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,727. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 148.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

