Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.