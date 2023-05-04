Westchester Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 3.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Valero Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 39.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $106.11. 2,243,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,585. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day moving average of $130.20. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

