Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $15.28 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 4.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.14. 537,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

