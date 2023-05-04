Westchester Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 2.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 779,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,488,000 after acquiring an additional 101,965 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 89,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.08. 3,284,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

