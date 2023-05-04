Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 23.8 %

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.52. 9,848,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,413,225. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.96.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23,795.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

