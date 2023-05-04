Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.70. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 62,406 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Western Copper and Gold Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $272.01 million, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
