Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.70. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 62,406 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $272.01 million, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Institutional Trading of Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 936.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23,402 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.