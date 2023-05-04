Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:WES traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 329,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,273. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.77.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.