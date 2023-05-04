Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.39

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$71.39 and last traded at C$70.97, with a volume of 290274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.44 and a quick ratio of 17.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$320.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5909091 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.10%.

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total transaction of C$197,085.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

