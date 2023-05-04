WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $30.61 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $30.61 million and approximately $699,034.96 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00304424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018311 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.