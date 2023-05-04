Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

WSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

WSR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. 450,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43.

In other news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $35,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,535.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

