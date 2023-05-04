William Blair Comments on Penumbra, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Penumbra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.92.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $301.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.85 and a 200-day moving average of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $306.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,017.33 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total value of $1,377,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,342 shares in the company, valued at $118,873,541.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,342 shares in the company, valued at $118,873,541.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total value of $184,230.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,660 shares of company stock worth $3,773,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Penumbra by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

