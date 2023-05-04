William Blair Comments on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.