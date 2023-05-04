William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Union in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 125.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,323 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

