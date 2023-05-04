Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

WMB stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Williams Companies by 902.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

