Williams Trading Lowers Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Hold

Williams Trading downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a market cap of $614.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.43. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.37 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Further Reading

