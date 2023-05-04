Windle Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 82,017 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Windle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,000. Realty Income comprises about 4.1% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on O. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.43. 695,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

