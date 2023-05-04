Windle Wealth LLC Makes New $5.99 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,000. Consolidated Edison accounts for 4.7% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.89. 314,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,814. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

