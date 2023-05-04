Windle Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,269 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.5% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,380 shares of company stock valued at $42,993,446 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.43. The company had a trading volume of 891,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,223. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,422.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $203.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.45.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

