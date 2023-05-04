Wingstop Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Wingstop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.9 %

WING opened at $216.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.11. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.14, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $164,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wingstop by 72.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $217,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WING. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Stories

