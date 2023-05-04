Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $225.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wingstop from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.28.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $226,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.