Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $225.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wingstop from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.28.
Wingstop Price Performance
Shares of WING opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $221.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $226,000.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
