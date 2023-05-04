Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Wirtual has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $475.87 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wirtual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

