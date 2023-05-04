WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.32

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.32 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 27.70 ($0.35). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 27.76 ($0.35), with a volume of 160,419 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £17.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 16.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 50.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

