Wojak Finance (WOJ) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $89.34 million and $8,824.59 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

