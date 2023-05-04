Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Energy Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WDS opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

See Also

