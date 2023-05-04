Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion. Woodward also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.49. 264,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,361. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $116.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Woodward by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

