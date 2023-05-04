Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.09)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $153.0-154.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,007. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

