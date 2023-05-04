World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $125.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

WWE has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 106,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.19. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.