WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $283.83 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $283.83 million and approximately $5.54 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000451 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00027659 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0283906 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $27.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

