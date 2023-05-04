Wrapped Cardano 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,382.11 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $13.68 billion and $6,382.11 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,744,572,184 coins and its circulating supply is 34,815,541,792 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

