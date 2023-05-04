WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Buys $27,219.78 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

WSFS opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

