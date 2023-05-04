WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.19

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.19 and last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 39197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,838,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading

