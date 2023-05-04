Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stake Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.61% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $227,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,036,000 after buying an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 182,343 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $86.54.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

