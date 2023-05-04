Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $151.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.
Yum! Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $137.31 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.95.
Insider Activity at Yum! Brands
In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
Further Reading
