Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $151.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $137.31 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.95.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

