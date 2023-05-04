Zacks Research Weighs in on Kohl’s Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KSS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE KSS opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $201,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $42,157,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,591,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,697,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after acquiring an additional 908,838 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -444.44%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Stories

